Bengaluru founder says having ₹20-30 lakh saved is best stress-buster

“Even if you lose your job, even if your parents need money, there is a healthcare crisis, whatever it is, you are good because you have 20 to 30 lakhs saved in your bank account,” she said.

The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said that having money is important “not because of shallow reasons such as, ‘Oh, you can go to your favorite restaurant every weekend, you can shop wherever you want, go to your favorite pubs’... but because if you have 20 to 30 lakhs saved in your bank account, you do not have to worry about what comes next.”

The founder of The Speak Fest claimed that the importance of having money lies not in shallow spending but in the safety net it provides during emergencies — such as job loss, family financial needs, or health crises.

“Nothing calms down your nervous system more than having consistent flow of money,” Makhija said in an Instagram video shared yesterday.

A Bengaluru-based founder has argued that having money in your account is the best way to ‘regulate’ your nervous system and reduce stress. Simridhi Makhija said that the confidence of having financial security — specifically a consistent cash flow and substantial savings — is the foundation of mental peace and a calm nervous system.

What is the nervous system? The nervous system is essentially the body’s communication and control network. It includes the brain, spinal cord and nerves, and — simply put — it processes information from inside and outside the body and tells the organs, muscles and glands how to respond.

The phrase “calm your nervous system” is more of a wellness shorthand rather than a true medical term.

When people say their nervous system is “dysregulated” or that they need to “calm their nervous system”, they usually mean that they are too stressed. In her video, Makhija argued that financial security is the best stress-buster.

“Get to the root cause” Makhija said that therapy, reading and other hobbies are all good ways to calm down the nervous system, but nothing beats the mental peace that savings give.

“So therapy is fine, reading books is fine, trying to calm down your nervous system is fine, but unless you actually go to the root of why your nervous system is actually acting up all the time, you are not going to be better,” she said.

“Because that's when you will feel like you can move confidently in the world: (A) because you have actually earned that money yourself. (B) that that is your cushion in any situation that comes your way.”

She claimed to be speaking with first-hand knowledge, saying that Bengaluru founders who have cash flow problems are unhappy.

“I have seen here in Bangalore as to how those founders who do not have consistent cash flow struggle with everything in their life in every sphere, versus those founders who have made it, and now they are happy in every other sphere of their life. I have seen it firsthand, and that is why I'll continue to say it louder despite the hate,” she concluded.