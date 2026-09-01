Bengaluru techie turns down ₹20 lakh salary hike, father finds his reason 'absurd'

An Indian entrepreneur has revealed that his friend, a software developer based in Bengaluru, turned down a ₹20 lakh salary hike in order to maintain his work-life balance. Rohan Dhawan, founder of UAbility, shared a LinkedIn post elaborating on his friend’s unusual decision. Why one Bengaluru professional rejected a ₹20 lakh salary hike. (Pexels/Representational Image)

Turning down ₹ 20 lakh hike In this day and age, where cost of living is increasing and job security is decreasing, not many people would turn down the opportunity to earn more money. But that’s exactly what Dhawan’s friend did.

“A 31 y/o developer friend in Bengaluru turned down a ₹20L hike last month. His father finds his reason absurd,” the Delhi-based founder of UAbility said in his LinkedIn post.

Dhawan explained that his friend earns ₹45 lakh per annum. The raise would have taken his salary to ₹65 lakh.

However, he chose to turn down the raise for a reason that his father deemed “absurd”.

“His father called the same evening he said no and said: ₹20 lakh extra mil raha hai. Problem kya hai? Aaj kal log 10% hike ke liye job badal lete hain.”

(Also read: IITian turns down ₹32 LPA Gurgaon job to stay in Bengaluru: ‘This city feels like home’)

Reason behind refusal According to Dhawan, his friend turned down the offer because the hike came with a set of unwritten terms and conditions.

If he accepted the raise, he would have had to compromise on work-life balance. It would have meant working on weekends, managing a bigger team, and staying up at odd hours for meetings.