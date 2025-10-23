Bhai Dooj portraits for Instagram: Simple Google Gemini prompts to create brother-sister pics

This Bhai Dooj, a new trend is taking over social media. Brothers and sisters are turning to AI to create perfect festive portraits. AI-generated portraits of a brother and sister celebrating Bhai Dooj.(@graphicaddaa/Instagram)

From playful poses with traditional tilak to smiling beside colourful Bhai Dooj decorations, many are using Google Gemini prompts to give their photos a unique and magical touch.

Social media users are exploring creative ways to capture the sibling bond. Some are recreating childhood memories, while others are adding a modern twist with bright, artistic backgrounds.

Looking for the best prompts to create Bhai Dooj-themed AI portraits? We’ve got you covered.

Top AI prompts to create stunning Bhai Dooj portraits:

Prompt 1: A brother and sister celebrate Bhai Dooj in a 1980s Indian home, with retro warm colours and vintage outfits. Soft, faded lighting and an analog film texture set a nostalgic mood, with diyas and sweets on the table. Their emotional smiles capture the festive spirit in a cinematic, retro-style Gemini AI 4K portrait. Use the given image.

Prompt 2: A cinematic photo of an Indian sister putting a tilak on her brother’s forehead during Bhai Dooj. Golden rays of light, a shallow depth of field, and a DSLR-style look highlight their expressive eyes. The festive marigold background and glowing diyas create an ultra-realistic 4K Gemini AI portrait, capturing the emotional bond between siblings (using the given image).

Prompt 3: A brother and sister celebrate Bhai Dooj in a modern, minimalist home with a clean white background and soft pastel colours. They wear elegant traditional outfits, with a subtle glow from a diya. The simple yet emotional scene is captured in a bright, cinematic Gemini AI minimalist portrait (using the given image).

Prompt 4: Brother and sister captured in a watercolor painting style, with vibrant colours and visible brushstroke textures. Warm, soft tones glow from diya reflections against an artistic background, rendered in a detailed 4K Gemini AI digital watercolor (using the given image).

Prompt 5: Sister doing aarti for her brother, with diya light reflections, celebrating traditional Indian culture in a cinematic Gemini AI style (using given image).

Add warm diya light or sparkling reflections, and try camera styles like shallow focus or wide-angle cinematic shots to make your Bhai Dooj AI portraits feel more real and festive.