Bhai Dooj portraits for Instagram: Simple Google Gemini prompts to create brother-sister pics
Bhai Dooj 2025: Create festive Bhai Dooj AI portraits with diyas, tilak, and celebrations using Gemini Nano Banana.
This Bhai Dooj, a new trend is taking over social media. Brothers and sisters are turning to AI to create perfect festive portraits.
From playful poses with traditional tilak to smiling beside colourful Bhai Dooj decorations, many are using Google Gemini prompts to give their photos a unique and magical touch.
Social media users are exploring creative ways to capture the sibling bond. Some are recreating childhood memories, while others are adding a modern twist with bright, artistic backgrounds.
Looking for the best prompts to create Bhai Dooj-themed AI portraits? We’ve got you covered.
Top AI prompts to create stunning Bhai Dooj portraits:
Prompt 1: A brother and sister celebrate Bhai Dooj in a 1980s Indian home, with retro warm colours and vintage outfits. Soft, faded lighting and an analog film texture set a nostalgic mood, with diyas and sweets on the table. Their emotional smiles capture the festive spirit in a cinematic, retro-style Gemini AI 4K portrait. Use the given image.
Prompt 2: A cinematic photo of an Indian sister putting a tilak on her brother’s forehead during Bhai Dooj. Golden rays of light, a shallow depth of field, and a DSLR-style look highlight their expressive eyes. The festive marigold background and glowing diyas create an ultra-realistic 4K Gemini AI portrait, capturing the emotional bond between siblings (using the given image).
Prompt 3: A brother and sister celebrate Bhai Dooj in a modern, minimalist home with a clean white background and soft pastel colours. They wear elegant traditional outfits, with a subtle glow from a diya. The simple yet emotional scene is captured in a bright, cinematic Gemini AI minimalist portrait (using the given image).
Prompt 4: Brother and sister captured in a watercolor painting style, with vibrant colours and visible brushstroke textures. Warm, soft tones glow from diya reflections against an artistic background, rendered in a detailed 4K Gemini AI digital watercolor (using the given image).
Prompt 5: Sister doing aarti for her brother, with diya light reflections, celebrating traditional Indian culture in a cinematic Gemini AI style (using given image).
Add warm diya light or sparkling reflections, and try camera styles like shallow focus or wide-angle cinematic shots to make your Bhai Dooj AI portraits feel more real and festive.