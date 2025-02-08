Bihar man deliberately breaks traffic rules to take revenge on wife amid divorce

A marital dispute in Bihar has taken an unusual and peculiar turn, leading to legal complications and police involvement. A woman from the Kazi Mohammadpur area of Muzaffarpur was married to a man from Patna last year. As part of the marriage, the woman’s father gifted a bike to the groom, but it was registered in the daughter’s name. The vehicle was registered in the wife's name.(Representational Image/Pexel)

Approximately one and a half months after the wedding, disputes arose between the couple, prompting the wife to leave her husband’s home and return to her parents. The situation escalated to the point where divorce proceedings are now pending in court.

Revenge

In an act of retaliation, the husband began intentionally violating traffic rules using the bike registered in his wife’s name. This led to multiple fines being issued, all of which were notified to the wife’s phone. Initially, she paid the fines, but as their frequency increased, she became distressed and decided to take action.

According to the woman’s father, the traffic police have issued four challans in the last three months. He stated, “Initially, she paid the fines, but as they kept increasing, she decided to take action.”

When the woman contacted her husband to request the return of the bike, he refused, stating that he would not return it until the divorce was finalised. Frustrated by her husband’s actions, the woman lodged a complaint with the Patna Traffic Police, who directed her to the local police station.

Upon reaching Kazi Mohammadpur police station with her father, she was asked how she could prove that her husband was still in possession of the bike. The police advised her to submit an affidavit confirming that her husband was using the vehicle, which would serve as evidence in the case.

