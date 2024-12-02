Bikers skid, fall on Hyderabad road after fuel tanker spills oil, video shows chaos

Dozens of two-wheelers skidded on a Hyderabad road after an oil tanker leaking fuel passed from the area. The incident which occurred on Hyderabad's Kushaiguda-Nagaram road left several bikers injured. In a video, men and women were seen sprawled on the road along with their fallen two-wheelers. (X/@InformedAlerts)

In a video, which went viral after the accident, men and women were seen sprawled on the road along with their fallen two-wheelers. While some of them are still on the road, others can be seen attempting to pick up their vehicles.

“A road stretch between ECIL & Keesara has turned slick due to a diesel spill. Motorists are urged to drive carefully and consider alternate routes to avoid accidents,” wrote X user Informed Alerts, who issues traffic alerts for the city.

"Two people were injured, one of them sustaining a head injury. Upon learning about the incident, police rushed to the spot, spread soil on the road to ensure there are no further mishaps," T Mahesh, assistant commissioner of police (Kushaiguda) told TOI.

The spill also led to significant traffic disruption on the busy stretch.

Sand, sawdust sprinkled on road

The police reached the spot after being informed of the oil spill and subsequent accidents. When they got there, they helped the motorists move away from the spill and began clearing the oil-slicked road.

Soon, a traffic diversion was alerted after which, sawdust and sand was sprayed on the fuel-covered road to soak up the oil on it. After a while, normal traffic movement resumed on the Kushaiguda-Nagaram road.

The fuel tanker driver responsible for the spill has not been identified yet. No case has been filed against him. None of the motorists sustained a major injury in the accident.