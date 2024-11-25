Bizarre bank policy: Staff signs pledge in blood to ‘commit suicide’ if they steal

A Japanese bank is redefining ‘strong work ethic’ after employees signed a pledge to ‘commit suicide’ if found involved in any financial irregularities. The leadership of Shikoku Bank has signed an oath in blood promising not to engage in any financial malpractices, and to die by suicide if found embezzling or misappropriating funds in any way. Employees of a Japanese bank have promised to commit suicide if found stealing

The unusual pledge gained wider attention after a popular X account shared a screenshot from the bank’s website on the social media platform. The X account compared the corporate governance of Japanese banks vs American banks, where even large-scale financial frauds may only get a rap on the knuckles.

The pledge

“Anyone employed by this bank who has stolen money or caused others to steal from the bank will pay for it with his or her own property and then commit suicide,” reads the pledge signed by Shikoku Bank executives.

According to the bank website, 23 employees have signed the pledge in blood. “This pledge is part of a document signed and stamped in blood by all 23 employees, including President Miura, of the Thirty-seventh National Bank, the predecessor of Shikoku Bank, to ensure the proper handling of banknotes,” reads the website page on corporate information.

The website explains that if any irregularities are found in financial transactions, the accused will pay back affected customers and then commit “seppuku”.

Seppuku, also called hara-kiri, is a form of ritual suicide that originated in Japan. It was historically practised by samurai as a way to preserve honour.

According to the bank, the pledge highlights the “ethics and a sense of responsibility not only as a bank employee but also as a member of society, and is passed down as a treasure of Shikoku Bank.”

But people who saw the pledge on social media were stunned by the bank’s extreme expectation of accountability.

“Now it's clear why they all have so much cash on their balance sheets,” joked one X user. “This pact has some WW2 vibes,” another said.

“How delightfully medieval. The world needs more of this attitude,” a user opined.