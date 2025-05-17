‘Blink and you’ll miss it’: Robot in US solves Rubik’s Cube in 0.103 seconds, smashes $80 billion corporation’s record

A group of students from a US university has surprised and shocked people by creating a robot that can solve a Rubik’s Cube faster than you can blink. In a video, the robot solves the puzzle in 0.103 seconds. A robot designed by a group of students in the US solved Rubik’s Cube in 103 milliseconds. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

“Fastest robot to solve a puzzle cube 0.103 seconds by Matthew Patrohay, Junpei Ota, Aden Hurd, and Alex Berta,” Guinness World Records (GWR) wrote while posting the video.

“We solve in 103 milliseconds,” Matthew Patrohay from the Purdubik’s Cube team at Purdue University told GWR. “A human blink takes about 200 to 300 milliseconds. So, before you even realize it’s moving, we’ve solved it,” Patrohay added.

Who held the record previously?

In 2024, a team of engineers at Mitsubishi Electric Corporation created a robot that solved the puzzle in 0.305 seconds. According to the New York Post, the mammoth Japanese corporation is worth nearly $80 billion.

The record of robots solving cubes has been popular for years. However, the first time the one-second barrier was broken was in 2016.

Take a look at the video:

Social media is in awe:

“If you actually time a blink the moment it starts, you literally can’t see it move. That’s amazing, congrats to everyone involved,” an individual wrote. Another joked, “Respect for the Rubik's cube for actually getting solved and not disintegrating into a million pieces.”

A third added, “I am more fascinated by the engineering needed to build that cube to withstand such a high acceleration.” A fourth remarked, “I don’t understand how it moved so quickly and did not damage it! This is crazy.”

About Rubik’s Cube:

In 1974, Hungarian architecture professor Ernő Rubik created a three-dimensional cube to teach his students about three-dimensional spaces. That cube later became one of the most famous toys, used by millions worldwide. In 2024, Rubik’s Cube celebrated its 50th anniversary.

