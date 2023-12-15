BMTC bus travel with only 1 passenger from Bengaluru airport, netizens laud them

A man returning from the Bengaluru airport had a one-of-a-kind experience as he was the lone passenger travellingon a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus. X user Hariharen S.S posted this incident on the microblogging platform. Since he shared about it, many people praised the BMTC staff for operating the bus for only one person. Man took a picture with BMTC driver and shared it on X. (Twitter/@Hariharen S.S )

"Was coming back from the airport. These two gentlemen operated the bus just for me, just to keep up the timings. Gave me good company and a safe ride back home. Felt weird to be the only guy in a big Rapido in a city full of traffic," wrote Hariharen S.S. He also shared a picture of himself with the bus driver from the empty bus.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on December 11. Since being shared, it has gained more than 5,000 views and several likes. Many also flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's what people are saying about it:

An individual wrote, "The @BMTC_BENGALURU crew for the airport services are well cultured and very helpful to the passengers."

A second added, "Just another Namma Bengaluru thing."

"Yes, they are very punctual. I had availed of these services from Majestic Bus terminals. Running with only one passenger means their trust in it which in turn means more business," posted a third.

A fourth said, "Good job."