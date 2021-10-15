Home / Trending / Boomer the dog collects ‘tax’ from its human, video is too cute to handle
Boomer the dog collects ‘tax’ from its human, video is too cute to handle

The video of dog named Boomer collecting ‘tax' was shared on Instagram.
The video of the dog may leave you with a huge smile on your face.(Instagram/@boomer_the_landcloud)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 10:39 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Dog videos showcasing the different antics of the furry creatures are delightful to watch. Period. Probably that is the reason those videos often almost instantly uplift people’s spirits. This video featuring a dog named Boomer is a fine inclusion to that list. It shows the pooch collecting ‘daily tax’ from its human.

The adorable clip is shared on the Instagram page of the pooch called @boomer_the_landcloud. “Have you paid your taxes today?” reads the caption posted along with the video.

We won't give away how Boomer is collecting ‘daily taxes’, so take a look at the video to enjoy:

The video, since being shared, has gathered nearly 10,000 likes and the numbers are increasing. The post also prompted many to post various reactions.

“A very impawtant job,” joked an Instagram user. “If innocence had a face,” shared another. “This is so cute. The cutest apple tax collector ever,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video of Boomer?

