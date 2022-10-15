Boxing coach surprises down syndrome student with new shoes. Watch his reaction

There is a wide range of stuff on the internet. Many of us enjoy seeing the heartwarming videos among these. It is always good to see people helping out each other in their time of need or doing something wholesome for them. And a similar video is taking over the internet by storm. In a video uploaded by Instagram user @manuel.boxing you can see the boxing coach surprising one of his students who has down syndrome with a pair of new shoes.

In the short video that was shared over his Instagram, the boxing coach informs that he had promised to surprise his student Brian with a pair of new kicks. But Brian was starting to lose hope as he did not get the shoes after weeks of promises. In the clip, the coach can be seen surprising him with a pair. When Brian sees his new shoes, he immediately hugs and kisses the coach out of happiness. At the end of the video, he can also be seen posing with the shoes.

Take a look at the boxing coach surprising his student with new shoes here:

This video was shared a few days ago, and since then, it has been viewed more than one lakh times. The video also has 11,000 likes and several comments. One person wrote, "This is EVERYTHING!! And another reason you are one of the best humans I know, Manny." A second person wrote, "God bless you, Manny. You just made my day; watching this video has always humbled me. Keep it the good work, boss!!!" A third person, "So awesome, bro! The joy on his face is priceless." "Great job, coach," added a fourth.