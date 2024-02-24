Brain teaser: Can you make this equation correct by removing just 1 matchstick?

Brain teasers are no doubt challenging but solving them leaves people with a sense of accomplishment. Are you among those who love solving a puzzle that appears simple but can make you wreck your brain in search of the answer? Here is a puzzle that may fit the bill. It challenges people to find the correct answer to an equation by moving a matchstick. Can you solve this brain teaser in five minutes? (X/@ezdailyquiz)

The brain teaser is shared on the X handle Easy Daily Quiz. The profile is filled with various kinds of brain teasers which are fun to decode. The puzzle in question is about solving an equation made using matchsticks. The image of the puzzle is shared with a simple caption that reads, “Can you move only 1 stick to correct this equation?”

The picture shared shows matchsticks arranged to create maths quiz that reads, “2-9 =5”.

Clearly, the equation isn’t correct and all you have to do is find the right answer. Do you think you can solve this puzzle without breaking a sweat or it will leave you baffled?

Are you ready?

The post was shared about two days ago. Since then, it has collected more than 4,900 views. The tweet has also accumulated nearly 100 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the tweet. While some claimed they could easily solve the problem, others shared that they struggled with it.

What did X users say about this matchsticks-related brain teaser?

“Take the stick left from the '9' and make a plus sign out of the minus sign. It's 2 + 3 = 5,” wrote an X user. “It took me some time to solve,” shared another. “Take the stick from 9 to form a 3, and then move it to make minus sign a plus sign,” posted a third. Some simply wrote “2+3 = 5” as their answer.