Farah Khan gives a peek into her food-filled visit to Vikas Khanna’s restaurant Bungalow: ‘Things I did to eat…'
Farah Khan shared a glimpse of her visit to Vikas Khanna’s critically acclaimed Indian restaurant in Bungalow in New York City.
Farah Khan visited chef Vikas Khanna’s critically acclaimed Indian restaurant Bungalow in New York City. In an Instagram post dated September 3, 2026, she gave a glimpse of what all she did on her visit and how the entire visit turned out for her. She highlighted that she had been invited by the chef for a free meal at the Bungalow.
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Farah Khan’s visit to the Bungalow
Farah Khan’s visit to chef Vikas Khanna’s restaurant Bungalow was no less than a fun-filled day. She shared a few fun glimpses where she was spotted doing chores at the restaurant, which included cleaning, sweeping, cooking, making laddoo, laying the mat outside the restaurant, and also decorating it to welcome guests.
In fact, Vikas Khanna was also seen directing her tasks and instructing her on how to decorate and maintain the vibe of the restaurant. Farah was also involved in distributing sweets to guests and dancing with a few dancers on Shah Rukh Khan’s popular song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya.’ In a light-hearted moment, a passerby also gave a penny to dancing Farah.
The entire video featured fun moments, which included Farah sitting outside the restaurant when the place was already completely occupied with guests. The video ended with chef Vikas Khanna serving food to Farah Khan while she was sitting outside the restaurant like a homeless person. She ended the fun video by appreciating the food served to her. She called it, ‘Worth it.’
About the Bungalow
The Bungalow is Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna’s Indian restaurant located in the heart of New York City. The restaurant offers an array of Indian dishes served with warmth and genuine Indian hospitality. From spice-roasted pineapple to nilgiri tandoori prawns, eggplant bharta, and chicken biryani, the menu consists of flavours from all 28 states of India.
About Vikas Khanna
Chef Vikas Khanna is one of the most renowned and celebrated culinary figures. Born in Amritsar, Vikas has authored over 40 books and earned Michelin stars. He graduated from Manipal Academy of Higher Education in 1991, where he studied hotel management, and then studied at the Culinary Institute of America and New York University.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More