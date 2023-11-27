Brain Teaser: Can you solve this puzzle featuring cars and scooters?

Are you currently browsing through your social media feeds in search of an engaging brain teaser? If so, we have just the thing for you! This particular brain teaser involves a mathematical puzzle that centres around two-wheelers and four-wheelers. So, are you ready to put your maths skills to the test? Brain Teaser: Can you solve this puzzle? (Instagram/@mathcince)

“What is your answer?” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on Instagram page ‘Maths | Science | Education’. The page regularly posts brain teasers daily for its followers. The brain teaser features cars and scooters, each carrying a value. You need to find their individual values from the given equations and use them to solve the last equation.

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared a day ago on Instagram. Since being shared, many puzzle enthusiasts liked it and dropped comments.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“800 is the right answer,” posted an individual.

Another explained, “40+40=80, 10+10=20,80*10=800 so the answer is 800.”

“I think 400 is the answer,” shared a third.

A fourth claimed, “It's 400. 2x=80> x=40 | 2y=20> y=10, this implies x × y=40×10=400.”

Many in the comments section of this Instagram post shared that “800” is the correct answer to this brain teaser.

Were you able to solve this brain teaser? If yes, why not share it with your family and friends and challenge them?