News / Trending / Brain teaser: Harsh Goenka challenges people to solve this puzzle in 10 seconds

Brain teaser: Harsh Goenka challenges people to solve this puzzle in 10 seconds

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 14, 2024 09:12 AM IST

Harsh Goenka shared a tricky brain teaser and challenged people to solve it within a short span of 10 seconds. The post garnered a lot of attention.

Harsh Goenka, chairperson of the RPG Group, often shares numerous types of posts on social media. He regularly shares a wide range of posts, which include humorous videos and insightful and thought-provoking content. One of his recent tweets caught the attention of many netizens. In this tweet, he shared a tricky brain teaser and challenged people to solve it within a short span of 10 seconds. The post garnered a lot of attention. Numerous puzzle solving enthusiasts jumped to the comments section of the post to share their answers.

Harsh Goenka shared the brain teaser on X.

"In 10 seconds, can you spot the four different figures," wrote Harsh Goenka in the caption of the post. The image in the tweet shows the number '529' repeatedly written. Your task is to find four such numbers that vary from 529. (Also Read: ‘Test your IQ’ with this brain teaser shared on Instagram’s Threads. Find out which cup will get filled first)

Do you think you have good observation skills to solve this puzzle? Your time starts now...

Take a look at the brain teaser shared by Harsh Goenka here:

This brain teaser was shared on March 12. Since being shared, it has gained close to 85,000 views. The share also has more than 400 likes and numerous comments. Several people flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their answers. (Also Read: Brain teaser: Can you answer this school-level maths puzzle without using a calculator?)

Check out how people reacted to this post:

An individual wrote, "I was able to find out in 4 seconds. I simply downloaded the image and searched for 529 on my phone, and it showed me the ones that didn't match."

A second said, "No. All are the same! And if few are different, then chalta hain (then it's okay)."

A third commented, "529, 295 managed only two. I'm too excited to win the game; in the process, I lost track of the other two."

"I was able to get two in 10 seconds and three in 20 seconds," posted a fourth.

A fifth said, "Spotted them, took a little longer than 10 seconds!"

Follow Us On