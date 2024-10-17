Brain teaser: You are a genius if you can solve this maths puzzle under 15 seconds

While they might appear simple at first brain teasers can often be challenging. After getting through the tricky nature of the puzzles, its satisfactory to figure out a solution to them and that is why these mental challenges often interest users on social media. For today's puzzle, the solution may appear easy but think again. This one is sure to test your problem-solving skills.(X/@brain_teaser_1)

For today's puzzle, the solution may appear easy but think again. This one is sure to test your problem-solving skills.

This latest brain teaser was shared on the social media platform X by a user named @brain_teaser_1.

The puzzle poses a very simple series of maths equations that can be solved by even 4th grade students.

Here is what the brain teaser reads: A+A=20, B+B=30,C+C=40, A+B+C=?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

While these may appear to be very simple equations the trick lies in how quickly you can solve them to answer the last riddle.

This is a great way to test your math skills as the easy puzzle has stumped many on social media. How quickly do you think you can solve the equation?

A tricky puzzle involving numbers

Users on social media were quick to reply on the post to share their answers to the brain teaser.

"45 divide both sides of first three equations and add them up," one user declared sharing his answer.

"A=10 B=15 C=20, 10+15+20=45, Answer: 45," announced another user.

If you were able to solve this easy puzzle under 30 seconds you have an extremely sharp brain with brilliant problem solving skills.

Try this brain teaser if you want to test your skills again: "If a farmer has 5 chickens, 2 horses and 1 wife. How many feet are on his farm?"

Like the puzzle before this, this brain teaser also appears to have a simple answer but is sure to test your logical skills. What do you think is the answer to this mind-bending riddle? (Also read: Brain teaser: You're a puzzle master if you can tell how many feet are on this farm)