Bride dancing to 52 Gaj Ka Daman has won the internet. Watch

Social media is the one place where you can find all kinds of content. And among these various content, dance videos catch the attention of many people. They are usually peppy and make one wants to dance too. Recently, a video of a newlywed woman dancing to the popular Haryanvi song 52 Gaj Ka Daman is doing rounds on the internet.

In a video shared by Instagram user @ankitrawat706, you can see a newlywed dressed in a beautiful red saree. She is also wearing jewelry and traditional red bangles. The woman seems to be in the middle of some sort of a family function. There she is dancing to the popular Haryanvi song 52 Gaj Ka Daman energetically.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared a few days back. Since being shared, it has been liked 64,000 times and has several comments as well. Many in the comments have reacted to her dance.

One person in the comments said, "Wow, looking very beautiful." Another person said, "Very nice dance. Looking nice." "Amazing dance," said a third person. Many others have reacted using emojis.