Brooklyn man halts traffic to show strangers Saturn through telescope

Joe Delfausse, an 82-year-old astronomer, loves to observe the wonders of the cosmos on clear nights. He often invites passersby to take a peek through his telescope. During his recent stargazing adventure, he set up his telescope on a sidewalk to observe Saturn, but unfortunately, he couldn’t get a clear view from there. He was about to call it a night when he realised he could get a perfect view of the planet from the middle of the street. Soon, people gathered and formed a line to watch the second-largest planet, reports The Guardian. People waiting in queue to watch Saturn through a telescope. (X/@the_transit_guy)

A video of the incident was recorded and shared on TikTok by Daphne Juliet Ellis, a 26-year-old musician. It has since gone viral online. Recently, a user reshared the video on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “This man who placed his telescope in the middle of a Brooklyn road to show strangers what Saturn looks like has done more for traffic calming than any elected official in the lower 48. Let’s protect this man at all costs.”

The video shows a group of people standing in a queue, waiting to peer through Delfausse’s telescope and catch a glimpse of Saturn. Each person can be seen dipping their head to gaze into the lens, eagerly anticipating the awe-inspiring sight of the ringed planet.

Delfausse told the outlet, “I’m in my 80s, and you want to do something meaningful in your life. I can’t think of anything that’s more meaningful than this kind of stargazing with people.”

“The main thing I do is bring out my telescope where I know there are going to be people, so I can show them the heavens,” he added.

The video, since being shared on August 24 on the micro-blogging platform, has accumulated over 1.4 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“I don’t know why, but this is so adorable. So wholesome. I love that so many people are lined up to see Saturn,” posted an individual.

Another commented, “It’s amazing how many people want to look when your telescope is out…. Magical.”

“I’m 45 years old, and I moved to Brooklyn when I was 23, and this man showed me Saturn’s rings for the first time at that age,” claimed a third.

A fourth expressed, “I have seen Saturn twice through a telescope, and it’s such a pretty planet! I think it’s the only one that truly excites me. The rings really hammer it in that it truly is Saturn (as opposed to other planets that just look like a marble).”

