Careem Pakistan replies to Zomato’s home delivery banter as Pakistan enters semi-finals

The ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia is full of twists and turns as Zimbabwe beat Pakistan, England lost to Ireland, and South Africa and Australia failed to make it to the semi-finals. With this high level of unpredictability, no one was certain which team would be in the driving seat to earn a semi-final spot. Pakistan, who had a shoddy start, pinned their hopes on India after they lost the match to Zimbabwe by just one run. But their hopes faded as India endured a defeat against South Africa, and Men in Green were on the brink of elimination from this tournament. This sparked a meme fest online. Among many, Zomato too posted on the micro-blogging platform on October 30. They tweeted, “Order placed for home delivery of Pak team.” The post created a buzz after Careem Pakistan, a Pak-based food delivery app, decided to respond to Zomato’s tweet on November 6.

Careem Pakistan responded to Zomato’s tweet after a Twitter user tagged them and wrote, “Jawab tou banta hai.” They replied “Jawab hoga tou dein gey” with a crying emoji. Turns out, they have now found an answer as they hit back at Zomato and tweeted “Order declined” with a fisted-hand emoticon. The tweet came as Babar Azam’s side registered a 5-wicket win against Bangladesh and set up a semi-final match against New Zealand.

Take a look at the post below:

The tweet, since being made a day ago, has received more than 55,100 likes and thousands of retweets. It has also raked up several comments.

“There is some delay in order delivery due to some unwanted factor but order will be completed,” posted an individual. “Order delayed, u will be served Cold,” wrote another. “Order delayed till 09.11.2022,” commented a third. It will be interesting to witness whether India and Pakistan will face each other in the T20 World Cup final after defeating England and New Zealand, respectively.

