Home / Trending / Careem Pakistan replies to Zomato’s home delivery banter as Pakistan enters semi-finals

Careem Pakistan replies to Zomato’s home delivery banter as Pakistan enters semi-finals

trending
Published on Nov 07, 2022 03:23 PM IST

It is India vs Pakistan again, but this time between Careem Pakistan and Zomato, food delivery apps of the two nations, as they exchange banters on Twitter.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli shaking hands with Pakistan's Shadab Khan after T20 world Cup 2022 match between Ind-Pak. (AP)
Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli shaking hands with Pakistan's Shadab Khan after T20 world Cup 2022 match between Ind-Pak. (AP)
ByArfa Javaid

The ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia is full of twists and turns as Zimbabwe beat Pakistan, England lost to Ireland, and South Africa and Australia failed to make it to the semi-finals. With this high level of unpredictability, no one was certain which team would be in the driving seat to earn a semi-final spot. Pakistan, who had a shoddy start, pinned their hopes on India after they lost the match to Zimbabwe by just one run. But their hopes faded as India endured a defeat against South Africa, and Men in Green were on the brink of elimination from this tournament. This sparked a meme fest online. Among many, Zomato too posted on the micro-blogging platform on October 30. They tweeted, “Order placed for home delivery of Pak team.” The post created a buzz after Careem Pakistan, a Pak-based food delivery app, decided to respond to Zomato’s tweet on November 6.

Careem Pakistan responded to Zomato’s tweet after a Twitter user tagged them and wrote, “Jawab tou banta hai.” They replied “Jawab hoga tou dein gey” with a crying emoji. Turns out, they have now found an answer as they hit back at Zomato and tweeted “Order declined” with a fisted-hand emoticon. The tweet came as Babar Azam’s side registered a 5-wicket win against Bangladesh and set up a semi-final match against New Zealand.

Take a look at the post below:

The tweet, since being made a day ago, has received more than 55,100 likes and thousands of retweets. It has also raked up several comments.

“There is some delay in order delivery due to some unwanted factor but order will be completed,” posted an individual. “Order delayed, u will be served Cold,” wrote another. “Order delayed till 09.11.2022,” commented a third. It will be interesting to witness whether India and Pakistan will face each other in the T20 World Cup final after defeating England and New Zealand, respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral zomato india pakistan india vs pakistan + 3 more
its viral zomato india pakistan india vs pakistan + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out