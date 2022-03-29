Cat dressed as Disney's Snow White will make your day with funny twist. Watch

If you already have a favourite cat page on Instagram, then you might want to reconsider because Puma the cat is here to win hearts. This adorable cat can be seen in several Instagram Reels videos with its human, where it creates some of the funniest and most viral content. Just like this one video that shows the cat wearing a princess costume.

The cat can be seen dressed just like Snow White from the Disney animated movies. The video is a skit that shows how The Evil Queen (the catto’s human) offers the cat a poisoned apple, just like in the original storyline of Snow White. As soon as the cat takes a bite of the apple and faints, it realises that it has been sleeping. It wakes up to the sound of the alarm.

The video was posted on Instagram by a page dedicated to this cat named Puma. The cat even has quite a fan following of its own with more than 80,000 followers on the page. There is a chance that you might end up with a smile on your face after watching this hilarious video that happens to be a skit based on the movie.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 15 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop adoring the cute little cat and its Snow White costume. It has also received more than nine lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Puma is a legend.” It was accompanied by some smiley faces and a heart emoji. “Snow Meow,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “So cute!”

What are your thoughts on this funny cat video?