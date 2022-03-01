Cat reacting to sound of automatic feeder dispensing food is hilariously cute. Watch

Do you often search the Internet for the videos of cats and dogs? Then you may have seen the videos that show the reactions of the creatures in relation wi to food – be it their humans opening a packet of chips or stocking food for their furry babies. Those are the clips that are absolutely hilarious and totally adorable to watch. There is now a latest inclusion to that list. This is a video which shows the reaction of a very beautiful cat to the sound of automatic feeder dispensing food. There is a chance that the video will leave you giggling.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared on Reddit. The video is posted with the caption, “When food is served.” The entire video is a montage of the moments when the cat suddenly runs towards the feeder after hearing the sound of the food being dispensed. Text appearing on the screen also gives a context to the video and that too in a witty way. “My cat and his automatic feeder: A love story,” it reads.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day ago and since being shared, it has collected several upvotes. The share, till now, has accumulated more than 61,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I could watch this forever,” wrote a Reddit user. “It’s so good and every leap was different,” posted another. “Priorities. This cat has them!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video of the cat?