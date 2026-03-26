CEO secretly records intern doing pull-ups in busy office: 'It's small things that make office culture'
Deshpande shared the clip featuring intern Akash Sharma, who works in the company’s supply chain team.
Shantanu Deshpande, founder of Bombay Shaving Company, has caught the internet’s attention after sharing a video of an intern doing pull-ups inside a busy office. In a post shared on LinkedIn, Deshpande shared the clip featuring intern Akash Sharma, who works in the company’s supply chain team. The clip shows Sharma casually doing pull-ups on a bar installed within the office space.
In the video, Deshpande can be heard saying, “There’s an absolutely crazy guy in the office… Just check out this guy behind me,” before turning the camera to show Sharma exercising. “This guy, just see what he does, okay? He has no idea I’m recording him. Look at that. Jeez, he does it like three-four times a day… insane,” he added.
The text over the video read, “This is Akash Sharma who works in Supply Chain. Recently joined as an intern. LOVE LOVE the spirit. Khul ke khel. He does this every hour.”
Watch the video below:
In the caption accompanying the video, Deshpande reflected on workplace culture, writing, “It's small things that make office culture. The way a manager speaks during reviews. The not-so-silent hum of creativity. Number of smiles you see at any given time.”
He added, “But most of all, our BSC is about people expressing themselves in limitless ways. Unapologetic. In things big and small. Khul Ke Khel.”
(Also Read: Bombay shaving company founder shares an emotional full-circle moment as his father explores new office)
Social media reactions
The post quickly drew attention online. Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “You can always tell a company’s culture by the energy in the room - how people talk, how they share ideas, and whether they feel comfortable being themselves.”
“So true - culture isn’t built in big moments, it shows up in everyday interactions and how safe people feel to be themselves,” commented another.
“Culture is never built in the big speech; it is revealed in the small moments people experience every single day. The real test is whether the environment makes people feel free enough to contribute fully, or only safe enough to comply,” wrote a third user.
“Culture shows up in tone before policies. When people feel safe to express freely, ownership rises quietly and consistently across teams,” said another.
“To foster long-term loyalty, organizations must move away from 'command and control' environments. Strict, school-inspired rules and constant oversight create a performance-based culture where staff feel like captive animals under a ringmaster's gaze. True productivity flourishes when micro-management is,” expressed one user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More