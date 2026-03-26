CEO secretly records intern doing pull-ups in busy office: 'It's small things that make office culture'

The text over the video read, “This is Akash Sharma who works in Supply Chain. Recently joined as an intern. LOVE LOVE the spirit. Khul ke khel. He does this every hour.”

In the video, Deshpande can be heard saying, “There’s an absolutely crazy guy in the office… Just check out this guy behind me,” before turning the camera to show Sharma exercising. “This guy, just see what he does, okay? He has no idea I’m recording him. Look at that. Jeez, he does it like three-four times a day… insane,” he added.

Shantanu Deshpande, founder of Bombay Shaving Company, has caught the internet’s attention after sharing a video of an intern doing pull-ups inside a busy office. In a post shared on LinkedIn, Deshpande shared the clip featuring intern Akash Sharma, who works in the company’s supply chain team. The clip shows Sharma casually doing pull-ups on a bar installed within the office space.

In the caption accompanying the video, Deshpande reflected on workplace culture, writing, “It's small things that make office culture. The way a manager speaks during reviews. The not-so-silent hum of creativity. Number of smiles you see at any given time.”

He added, “But most of all, our BSC is about people expressing themselves in limitless ways. Unapologetic. In things big and small. Khul Ke Khel.”

(Also Read: Bombay shaving company founder shares an emotional full-circle moment as his father explores new office)

Social media reactions The post quickly drew attention online. Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “You can always tell a company’s culture by the energy in the room - how people talk, how they share ideas, and whether they feel comfortable being themselves.”

“So true - culture isn’t built in big moments, it shows up in everyday interactions and how safe people feel to be themselves,” commented another.

“Culture is never built in the big speech; it is revealed in the small moments people experience every single day. The real test is whether the environment makes people feel free enough to contribute fully, or only safe enough to comply,” wrote a third user.

“Culture shows up in tone before policies. When people feel safe to express freely, ownership rises quietly and consistently across teams,” said another.

“To foster long-term loyalty, organizations must move away from 'command and control' environments. Strict, school-inspired rules and constant oversight create a performance-based culture where staff feel like captive animals under a ringmaster's gaze. True productivity flourishes when micro-management is,” expressed one user.