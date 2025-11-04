ChatGPT Go becomes free in India for 1 year: What's included? How can you sign up? FAQ you need to know
OpenAI has announced that its ChatGPT Go subscription will be available for Indian users free of charge for a year.
OpenAI has announced that the ChatGPT Go subscription will be free for its users in India for one year. The news has sparked a lot of chatter on social media, with many asking about how to opt for the service and what benefits one can receive.
What is ChatGPT Go?
It is a low-cost subscription plan designed to provide “expanded access to ChatGPT’s most popular features” at an affordable price.
What is included in ChatGPT GO?
As per the ChatGPT site, the free plan includes several features:
Extended access to GPT-5
Extended access to image generation
Extended access to upload files
Longer memory
Access to tasks, projects, and custom GPTs
Extended access to advanced data analysis
A user can analyse and work with more documents, use various tools for exploration and problem-solving, track progress, organise work, edit, or even create custom GPTs.
FAQs:
Is there an annual plan?
Currently, there are no options for annual billing for ChatGPT Go, Plus, or Pro subscriptions.
What are the accepted payment methods?
ChatGPT offers payment methods tailored to the user's country of residence.
How does ChatGPT Go differ from Plus?
ChatGPT Go gives users access to several popular features. It features extended memory, multimodal tools, and additional GPT-5 messages, as well as other enhancements.
Can a user shift from ChatGPT Plus or Pro to Go?
A user can easily change the subscription:
Log in to ChatGPT
Visit your profile and then settings
Select account
What is social media saying about ChatGPT Go?
