Chicken joins forces with goose to chase away human. Watch

Are you looking for an animal video that can tickle your funny bone and leave you chuckling? Then here is a video shared on Reddit that may just do the trick. The video shows a chicken and a goose joining forces to chase away a human. The image shows a goose and a chicken chasing away a human.(Reddit/@loutic)

“Peace was never an option,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a woman passing a goose and a chicken. Suddenly, the goose leaves its place and starts chasing the woman but stops after a moment. At that very moment, the chicken joins the scene and starts going after the woman, forcing her to run away.

Take a look at the video:

The post was shared some four days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 3,100 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has also received tons of comments from people.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“Untitled goose Netflix adaptation,” joked a Reddit user. “At first, I thought the rooster was coming to the rescue and then I realised I was very wrong,” added another. “Really wasn’t expecting the chicken to be the one to go for it!” joined a third. “The chicken had to show how it’s supposed to be done,” wrote a fourth.