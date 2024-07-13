Chinese envoy to India surprises X with new visuals from Anant Ambani wedding: ‘First time to attend in India’

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was a star-studded extravaganza, drawing not only close family and friends but also a dazzling array of celebrities from across various industries. Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong also graced the guestlist, and a few hours ago, he took to X to post a series of new visuals from the wedding. The image shows Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant as newlyweds. Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong shared this photo. (X/@China_Amb_India)

“Great wedding! First time to attend in India! Best wishes to the new couple and double happiness!” the Chinese envoy to India wrote. He shared three pictures and a video. One photo shows the newlywed couple, and another is a collage that captures different moments of the Ambassador at the wedding, including one with Mukesh Ambani. The video shows the baaratis dancing.

Take a look at the entire post here:

With over 46,000 views, the viral X post has also accumulated close to 1,700 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users share about this post?

An X user wrote, “Although a big fat wedding, it still demonstrates the culture and tradition.” Another added, “Hope you enjoyed yourself.” A third posted, “This is so beautiful.”

According to an official Chinese website, Xu Feihong was born in 1964. He is a Member of the CPC Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs. He assumed the position of Ambassador to India, which had been vacant for 18 months, early this year in May.

“I will do my best to deepen understanding and friendship between the two peoples, expand exchanges and cooperation in various fields and improve and advance the bilateral relationship,” he said in a statement after assuming the position.

What are your thoughts on this X post shared by the Chinese envoy to India?