Chinese man turns to media to find ex-girlfriend, repay $1,400 she lent him 20 years ago

A married man in China has captured attention on mainland social media after turning to the media in search of his ex-girlfriend, hoping to repay the money she lent him two decades ago. Li and Ma met in 1991 while working at the same company.(Pexels/Representational Image)

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the man, surnamed Li, lives in Huaibei, Anhui province, in eastern China.

At the end of October, Li contacted Xiaoli Helps You, a popular programme on Henan Provincial TV known for helping ordinary people solve personal problems.

Li said he wanted help finding his first love, a woman surnamed Ma, who once supported him during a difficult time in his life.

Two decades of regret:

Li and Ma met in 1991 while working at the same company. He was 23, and she was 25, divorced, and raising a child.

The two dated for eight years before parting ways after Li’s father was diagnosed with cancer. Following his father’s wishes, Li returned to his hometown to marry and take care of the family.

In 2001, when Li was struggling to start a business, Ma lent him 10,000 yuan (about US$1,400) without hesitation. “At that time, people didn’t earn much. It was a huge amount,” Li said.

Shortly after, Li misplaced his phone and lost Ma’s contact details.

Wife supports emotional search:

For years, Li has felt regret and wanted to return the money. “I just want to repay her and know how she’s doing,” he told the show emotionally. His wife supported the decision, saying, “I’m not jealous. If he finds her, just return the money.”

Li believes Ma once lived in Donggongren Town in Henan province, an area now redeveloped with high-rise buildings. Despite efforts from local officials, no trace of Ma or her family has been found, leaving Li disappointed.