Chinese woman drains boyfriend’s $140,000 saved for safekeeping on cosmetic surgeries

A Chinese man has been left stunned after discovering that more than one million yuan (US$140,000), which he had entrusted to his girlfriend for safekeeping, was instead spent almost entirely on cosmetic procedures. A Chinese woman blew her boyfriend’s $140,000 on cosmetic surgeries.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Savings meant for security disappear

According to a report by South China Morning Post, the man, identified only as Jin, had gradually handed over the money to his girlfriend, Min, over several years. He considered it a way to give her financial security and stability as their relationship grew, but he later learned that the funds had been used to pay for a series of expensive beauty treatments.

Min had moved from Jiangxi province to Chongqing to live with him and Jin believed giving her control over his savings would provide her with a sense of security.

For years, the funds remained untouched. However, things changed in 2022 when Min visited a beauty clinic and met a woman named Li. According to SCMP, Li claimed to be a shareholder at the clinic and quickly became Min’s closest friend in Chongqing.

Influence from beauty clinic friend

Min told Chongqing Broadcasting Group that Li became deeply involved in her personal life. “She told me she wanted to be my friend and share everything with me. She would send me photographs of luxury goods and ask me to help choose. She even asked me to pick a sperm donor when she was undergoing IVF,” Min said.

Soon after, Li encouraged Min to undergo expensive cosmetic procedures at a clinic called Fubiweifu Medical Beauty Clinic. Min said Li created insecurities, telling her that plumper lips and a smoother neck were essential to appear wealthy and attractive. “After that, I transferred more than 70,000 yuan for an arm liposuction procedure,” Min recalled.

More than two million yuan spent

According to SCMP, Min spent more than two million yuan on cosmetic treatments over three years, including 1.3 million yuan at the Fubiweifu clinic between April 2022 and June 2024. Jin only uncovered the truth when he asked Min for 200,000 yuan to help with a cash flow problem. She could not provide it, revealing the money was gone.

Jin later learned that Min had been dramatically overcharged. One procedure cost her 750,000 yuan, while the real price was only 120,000 yuan. SCMP reported that Li personally profited by more than 900,000 yuan from Min’s spending.

Couple stays together, partial refund arranged

Jin admitted feeling shocked. “How could I find someone this naive,” he said. Min, who has now offered to sell her Porsche 911 to support Jin, said she trusted Li blindly. “I never thought to question the prices. It shattered my world view,” she said.

Min also noted that Jin’s frequent praise of other women contributed to her insecurity. Jin agreed, saying work commitments often kept him away.

SCMP reported that Li has agreed to return 560,000 yuan and that Jin and Min have decided to continue their relationship despite the ordeal.