Choco cereal with meat curry horrifies people. Watch

The long-standing debate of whether to pour milk into a bowl of cereal first or add the cereal first continues to divide opinions. However, an unexpected twist on this debate emerged on social media when a viral video featured the unconventional combination of chocolate cereal mixed with meat curry. Snapshot of the meat curry. (Instagram/@CalvinLee)

This video was shared on Instagram by Singapore food blogger Calvin Lee. The clip shows Lee sitting with a bowl of cereal in front of him. Then he brings another bowl that is filled with meat curry and pours it on the cereal. As he tastes it, he says that he has a good feeling about this combination. (Also Read: ‘RIP momos’: Foodies give thumbs down to pineapple momos)

After having a bite, he adds, "The curry makes this cereal so much richer and flavourful compared to milk. A sweet, savoury, spicy and good way to start the day."

Take a look at the video shared by Lee here:

This post was shared on August 14. Since being posted, it has been liked more than 13,000 times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out what people are saying about this off-beat combination here:

An individual wrote, "Bro is a danger to the society."

A second commented, "You are going to jail for this."

"Someone get me bleach right now. I need to bleach my eyes," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "Never have I been offended by someone on the Internet until I came across your post! I have PTSD now."

A fifth added, "Bro offended the entire country."

