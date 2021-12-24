Driver dresses up as Santa Claus to deliver gift to differently abled kid. Watch

It is often the small gestures that can make someone very happy. That is exactly what is shown in this video that is now winning people’s hearts. The video shows how a driver dressed up as Santa Claus while delivering a gift to a boy with autism.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video was later re-shared on an Instagram page. “UPS sent Santa to deliver gifts to his biggest fan, a boy with autism,” they wrote while posting the video.

The clip opens to show a boy standing on a lawn looking towards a vehicle coming his way. As the vehicle draws near it becomes clear that it is an official truck of the shipping company UPS. On seeing who is driving the truck, the boy gets really excited as the driver is dressed up as Santa Claus.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 6,500 likes and counting. The share has also accumulated various comments.

“I’m crying for this sweet boy!!!!!” wrote an Instagram user. “I am actually crying with joy for him,” posted another. “So sweet,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?