Coldplay Ahmedabad tickets listed for 2 lakh on reselling platforms within minutes of going live on BookMyShow

Tickets to Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concert have appeared on reselling platforms with highly inflated price tags within minutes of going live on BookMyShow. Tickets for the Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad went live on BookMyShow at 12 pm this afternoon. Within minutes, they appeared on reselling platforms like Viagogo, listing at five to six times the original price. The members of band Coldplay

The British rock band is set to perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25, 2025 after three concerts in Mumbai. A second show in Ahmedabad will take place on January 26. The Narendra Modi Stadium has a seating capacity of 1,32,000 (1 lakh 32 thousand), making it the largest cricket stadium in the world.

Coldplay Ahmedabad tickets

A quick search of Viagogo shows one ticket to the South Premium section listed for ₹2 lakh. Even the cheapest ticket starts at ₹25,000. There are currently 167 tickets to the Coldplay show on January 25 up for grabs on Viagogo.

This has happened even as more than 5 lakh Coldplay fans wait in a virtual BookMyShow queue to book their tickets.

A repeat of Mumbai fiasco?

Fans are worried that this ticket sale is also shaping up to be a repeat of last time, when lakhs of Coldplay fans waited in a virtual queue for hours to score a ticket to their Mumbai concerts but left empty-handed.

Coldplay fans had earlier alleged mismanagement on part of BookMyShow in allowing Mumbai concert tickets to be scalped at high prices.

The controversy erupted after BookMyShow crashed on September 22, moments after ticket sales commenced for British band's Mumbai shows. While every user had to register on the platform and was not permitted to book more than four tickets in one transaction, the tickets on offer disappeared in no time and later became available on other portals at hugely inflated rates.

The resale of Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert tickets is happening even after Maharashtra cyber police mandated BookMyShow to enforce stricter ticketing controls amid black-marketing allegations following the ticketing fiasco for Coldplay's Mumbai concert.

Viagogo had earlier denied any association with BookMyShow, saying that it is simply a marketplace where individuals can come and resell their tickets.