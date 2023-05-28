Home / Trending / ‘Co-workers think I’m unwell’: Netizens go wild over woman’s viral placard during an IPL match

ByArfa Javaid
May 28, 2023 05:20 PM IST

While reacting to the viral image, an individual wrote, “Cameraman didn’t get the assignment.”

A woman called in sick at her office to watch a live IPL match and root for her favourite team. Determined to avoid being caught on camera, the woman held up a placard bearing a specific request for the camera person. It reads, “Don’t show me on camera. My co-workers think I am unwell.” However, fate had other plans as the camera managed to capture her. Now, a picture of her holding up the placard has been going viral online. Interestingly, the photograph also captures another individual holding a placard that reveals the woman’s workplace.

Twitter user Shivani shared the picture with the caption, “Task failed successfully.” Although the woman was holding up the placard in a way that her face was hidden, the cleverly placed placard held by the person seated nearby exposed her true identity as the Swiggy admin. “She is the Swiggy admin,” reads the text on a placard with an arrow pointing towards the woman.

Take a look at her tweet here:

After the tweet gained traction, Swiggy shared a witty response. They quoted the tweet and wrote, “Haters (me) will say it’s photoshopped.” Shared on May 26, the original tweet has raked up more than 4.8 lakh views, over 7,000 likes and several retweets. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral tweet:

“Caught in 4K,” wrote a Twitter user. Another added, “Cameraman didn’t get the assignment.” “The guy holding the yellow banner is definitely from Zomato,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Me and who.” “That must be a guy on notice period who’s just messing now,” added a fifth. A sixth posted, “Resignation letter aur application for a new friend saath saath daal do ab.” Many simply wrote “Haha” in the comments.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

