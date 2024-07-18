Crows hitch a ride on a BEST bus in Mumbai, video goes viral with over a million views

A video of a flock of crows hitching a ride on a bus in Mumbai has been doing the rounds on social media and is eliciting numerous responses from people. The four-second-long video shows the crows on the roof of the bus as it travels on the streets of the financial capital of India. Mumbai: Crows sitting on the roof of the BEST bus. (X/@krownnist)

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) handle “@krownnist” with the caption, “Where are they going?” The video shows crows “travelling” on the roof of a BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) bus in Mumbai.

Watch the viral video here:

Since being shared, the video has gone viral with over 1.4 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

“That too without a ticket,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “Tired of flying. Even they use public transport.”

“Why is this video not long enough?” expressed a third.

A fourth posted, “Crows are the smartest of all birds and my favourite!”

“Even the crows are using public transport here,” said a fifth.

One X user even suggested that the “government should pose fine” as the birds are “travelling without a ticket”.

Another joked, “Migrating cause cannot afford rent,” referring to high rentals in the financial capital of India.

“Best murder!” referring to the state-owned enterprise BEST and the group of crows, which is called a “murder”.

While responding to the X user’s question about where the crows were going, some said that they were going for “Mumbai darshan”. Others said that they were on their way to an eatery “to have croissants”. One even said that they were going to “Crow-ford Market”. Many even said that they were going to attend the “Ambani wedding”.