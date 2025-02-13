Curious Indian grandma asks ChatGPT about grandson’s marriage, AI replies. Watch heartwarming video

In a heartwarming video that will surely make anyone smile, a grandmother from Kerala had a very important question to ask ChatGPT after her gradnson introduced her to the artificial intelligence chatbot. In a delightful video, a Kerala grandmother asks ChatGPT why her grandson, 28, avoids marriage.(Instagram/shashankjacob)

The video of ammachi meeting AI has been making the rounds on social media and so has their adorable conversation. Bengaluru-based Shashank Jacob filmed his grandmother having her first conversation with ChatGPT Voice.

As the chatbot asks her how she is doing, the grandma politely replies, "I am fine. How are you?" She asks the AI about her high blood pressure and reveals that she is 88-year-old. The grandmother politely thanked the AI for its analysis.

She then moved to the million-dollar question. "My grandson in 28 years old and he does not want to marry. Why?" she chuckles and asks. The AI bot takes a few second before responding, "Ah! That's a good question."

"There could be many reasons why your grandson might not be interested in marriage. It could be personal goals, career focus, past experiences," it replied.

The grandma turns quickly to her grandson and asks, "Have you got any past experiences with anyone?" He laughs and replies, "Maybe"

Take a look at the video here:

"It just might take a little time for him to open up," she said reading its reply and adds, "Okay I will leave it to you."

She then asks the chatbot queries about gardening and diligently takes notes after getting a response. The adorable clip has left netizens in splits, with many relating to the quintessential grandmother curiosity about marriage.

The video struck a chord with viewers, especially those familiar with the relentless questioning about marriage from well-meaning but persistent family members. "Ammachi gossiping with AI about grandson within 2 minutes of meeting it," said one of them.

Another said, "Love how she talks politely even to the phone. Class."

(Also read: 'Don't roam like idiot': Teen sister's wholesome contract for brother goes viral)