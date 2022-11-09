Cute dog caresses pet mom’s hair to get her attention. Watch adorable video

The Internet is filled with cute dog videos that have the power to bring a wide smile to your face, even on your worst days, with their sweet antics. And this video that captures a cute pet dog caressing its pet mom’s hair is one such clip. The video is winning netizens’ hearts left, right and centre and may leave you with the same effect.

The video was shared on Twitter handle @buitengebieden. “Dog’s in love..,” reads the caption of the video shared. It also accompanies a cold sweat emoticon. The 8-second-long clip shows the dog lying beside its pet parent, who is using her phone. The dog gently lifts its paw and caresses the woman’s hair to get her attention.

Watch the cute dog video below:

The video was shared a few hours ago and has since raked up over 4.6 lakh views, 24,000 likes and several comments.

“That’s not how my dog does that,” posted an individual with a GIF. “Oh my! And check the shoulder caress, too! Smooth operator,” wrote another with a heart emoticon. “He luuuves you,” remarked a third. “Yeah, they do that to get their owner’s attention!” shared a fourth.

