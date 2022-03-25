Cute little cat 'sings' an Adele song, netizens can't stop listening. Watch

There is simply no dearth of videos that show cats and kittens on the Internet. So, if you are in the mood to see yet another cat video that will not only make you laugh out loud but also make you go ‘aww’ repeatedly, then you are in the right place. This video that has been shared by Cats of Instagram on their official page is sure to make your day.

The video opens to show the cat sitting on the floor with some recording equipment right in front of it. With the help of autotune and a very patient cat, one gets to see how the video of the cat ‘singing’ a hit song by Adele is created. “Adele: Easy On Me’ cover by Benny the Cat,” reads the caption that this cat video was shared with. It was complete with a hashtag #catsofinstagram.

This adorable and furry cat is named Benny and has quite a huge fan following on Instagram. With 4.4 lakh followers and cat lovers on board, several cat videos and photos can be spotted on the kitty’s page. There is a chance that this particular video will also bring a smile to your face in a very musical and fun way.

Watch the cat video right here:

