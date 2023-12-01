close_game
News / Trending / Cybertruck towing another car beats Porsche in a race, Elon Musk shares video

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 01, 2023 11:57 AM IST

Elon Musk's video of a Cybertruck beating a Porsche in a race has prompted people to post varied reactions on X.

Elon Musk took to X to share a video of a Cybertruck beating a Porsche in a race. The video posted by the tech billionaire also captured the Cybertruck towing another car while competing with a Porsche.

The image shows a Cybertruck competing with a Porsche in a race. (X/@Tesla)
“Beats a Porsche 911 while towing a 911,” Elon Musk wrote as he posted the video. The clip opens to show both the cars at the racing line. Once the race starts, the Cybertruck leads the race and goes on to win it too. Towards the end of the video, it is also revealed that the Cybertruck is towing another Porsche 911.

Take a look at this video of Cybertruck:

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since then, it has gone crazy viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated more than 37 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. While some expressed their amazement at speed of the Cybertruck, others shared that Porsche looks better than the Tesla car. The post has also prompted various reactions.

Here’s how X users react to the video of the Cybertruck:

“Bruh, I need to get one of these,” wrote an X user. “This is wild,” added another. “Yes but it's not all about speed. Porsche 911 is a work of art,” joined a third. “We still want the Porsche,” expressed a fourth.

About Cybertruck:

The official website of the car defines the vehicle as “durable and rugged enough to go anywhere. Tackle anything with electronically adaptive air suspension that offers 12” of travel and 17” of clearance.”

It has ‘ultra-hard’ stainless steel exoskeleton, armour glass, and acoustic glass. It also has “2,500 pounds payload and 11,000 pounds towing capacity”.

