Dancer stuns with sword-balancing belly dance on ‘Afghan Jalebi’; Jacqueline Fernandez responds

The internet sees dance videos every day, but Chhattisgarh-based Lavanya Das Manikpuri’s latest clip has emerged as an instant attention grabber. Her belly-dancing routine on Katrina Kaif’s Afghan Jalebi hit feeds and went viral instantly. Lavanya balanced a sword on her waist and later shifted it to her head.(Instagram/@lavanya.das)

Lavanya balanced a sword on her waist, kept her movements sharp, then shifted the sword to her head like it weighed nothing. She stayed locked on the rhythm the whole time. From hip drops to glides and turns - each movement looked perfectly clean.

Lavanya's behind-the-scenes clips win hearts

Apart from the beautiful dance performance, the content creator's video also included behind-the-scenes bits. She dropped in a few BTS moments where the sword slipped or wobbled. There were also glimpses of the times when she stopped and tried again. It gave the entire performance a human edge.

Her caption read, “Wait for the end,” and honestly, the ending felt like she saved her sharpest control for the last few seconds.

Watch it here:

Lavanya's comment section fills with love and praise

The video has already gained millions of views. Jacqueline Fernandez praised her and wrote, “Too good." One user commented, “This girl has fire in her bones.” Another said, “I watched this ten times and still can’t figure out how she did it.” Someone commented, “Queen of balance,” and another added, “This control is unreal.” A person also joined in saying, “You owned it.”

More comments keep rolling in - hearts, fire emojis, long messages from dancers, and people trying to figure out how the sword stayed in place at all.

A strong follow-up to an earlier viral moment

This is not the first time Lavanya has caught everyone’s attention. Earlier this year, her belly dance to Piya Tu Ab To Aaja reached Priyanka Chopra, who shared the clip on her Instagram Stories.

It gave her a massive push online, and this new viral dance clip shows she is keeping that momentum going.