Daughter frames postcards she received from her father. Watch emotional video

A beautiful video showcasing the bond of love between a daughter and her father has left people emotional. In the video, the daughter shared about the postcards that her father wrote to her while on business trips. Shared by Instagram user Lauren Rosa Miller, the video will tug at your heartstrings too.

“A father’s love is unmatched. What’s so crazy is he kept these for me all these years later and I didn’t know it until I became his caregiver. As I was consolidating all his stuff into storage in preparation for the end, he pulled them out and handed them to me with a big grin on his face. I miss him dearly but I’m reminded of his love daily!” she wrote while posting the video.

The video opens to show the woman standing in front of a wall with a few framed postcards hanging on it. Text inserts in the video explain the story behind the postcards. “When I was a kid my dad would write me postcards from all his travels. As an entrepreneur running his own consulting farm, he had to travel a lot for work,” it reads. The text also shares about some of the places from where she received postcards.

We won’t give away everything the video shows, so take a look at the clip that may leave you very emotional.

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 6,400 likes. The post has also received various comments from people.

“Sis, this is so beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Thank you for sharing… I lost my father about 4 months ago now. I was very close to my father; so grateful for the legacy of faith & love he left! Hearing/Seeing other stories of the love between fathers & daughters just lift my spirit… This is beautiful,” commented another. “This is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” expressed a third. “Oh, my heart! This is so beautiful. Blessings to you! May he shine on in your heart and your life, always,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

