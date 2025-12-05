Delhi groom introduces ‘8th vachan’ during wedding: Here's what he said that left guests in splits

In Hindu weddings, couples usually take seven sacred vows (saptapadi) while walking around the holy fire. These vows are meant to guide them in married life, emphasizing trust, respect, support, and commitment. Families and priests traditionally ensure that these rituals are performed with devotion and solemnity. Mayank and Diya, the couple in the viral video.(Instagram/shaadireelz)

However, the tradition took a playful detour at the wedding of Mayank and Diya in Delhi. The couple followed all rituals carefully, but the groom decided to add a humorous touch that would leave everyone laughing.

Groom’s playful ‘8th Vachan’

During the ceremony, the groom picked up a microphone with a smile and told the bride, “Main usse ek vachan bulwane wala hoon, swikaar hai, bulwa lena baad mein mana na kar paaye,” meaning he wanted her to agree so she couldn’t back out later.

The groom’s vow was simple but hilarious: “Aaj se kamre mein AC ka temperature main set karunga”. He stated that he would decide the air conditioning settings in their room.

Guests could not hold back their laughter, with some even pointing out that the moment was being recorded.

Blushing and smiling, the bride replied softly, “Swikaar hai”, as she agreed to the vow. The interaction between the couple, blending love and humor, made the mandap moment memorable for everyone present.

Viral moment on social media

The moment was shared as an Instagram reel on December 2, captioned, “Mayank dropped a Vachan and Diya had to agree,” with on-screen text reading, “8th Vachan added. The vachan we all were unprepared for.”

The video quickly went viral, amassing over 1.2 million views. Social media users enjoyed the couple’s playful chemistry, with comments joking about the “weight” of the vow and debating how long the AC would actually run.

Some users even shared their own funny experiences in marital life, connecting with the couple’s lighthearted moment.

This viral clip of Mayank and Diya’s “8th vachan” has become a symbol of playful love and shared laughter, reminding viewers that weddings are not just about customs; they are also about creating memorable, joyful moments with family and friends.