Delhi man's LinkedIn post on work-life balance sparks outrage: 'Weekends are not more important than your future’

A LinkedIn post by a Delhi-based professional has reignited debate around work-life balance, with many users questioning whether early-career professionals should prioritise availability over personal time. The post quickly drew criticism, with many users pushing back against the idea that ambition should come at the cost of personal boundaries. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

In his post, Aryan Anurag recounted losing interest in a young founder after the latter suggested connecting on Monday instead of discussing a project on a Friday night. “Last Friday, I reached out to a very young founder for a project and his response was ‘Let’s connect on Monday.’ Mind you, this was an exciting and important project!” he wrote.

Anurag said he immediately contacted someone else that same night, discussed the project and handed over the work. When the first founder followed up on Monday, the opportunity was already gone. “The point of me talking about this is not to rant about the 1st guy, it’s just to put it out there that, availability, at the start of your career, is a very important skill,” he added.

While acknowledging that work-life balance matters, Anurag argued that timing plays a crucial role. “‘Let’s speak next week’ doesn’t work when you’re starting your career,” he wrote, adding that successful people can afford to delay conversations because “opportunities chase them,” whereas newcomers must chase opportunities.

He stressed that the person who secured the project “wasn’t more talented… just more available,” and advised young professionals to set boundaries only after building credibility.

“Remember that your weekends are not more important than your future. The market doesn’t care about your schedule. It only cares about your hustle,” he wrote, concluding with a message urging people to “stop acting like you are successful before you actually are” if they want extraordinary success.