Man sits on Delhi Metro floor with laptop after getting call from boss: 'Job that doesn't give you freedom'

A post shared on Sunday showing a man working inside a packed Delhi Metro coach has gone viral on social media, sparking conversations about work culture and hustle in urban India. After receiving a call from his manager, a Delhi Metro passenger sat on the floor and worked on his laptop. (X/@kuxh101)

The image, shared on X by a user with the handle @kuxh101, captures a crowded compartment of the Yellow Line, where a man can be seen sitting on the floor with his laptop open on his lap while holding a phone in his other hand.

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According to the user, the man appeared to spring into action after receiving a work call. Sharing the image, the user wrote, "saw this guy in the metro. got a call from his manager and immediately opened his laptop, sat on the floor, and started finishing his work."

The post quickly gained traction online, crossing over 1.6 million views and drawing a flurry of reactions from social media users.

Take a look here at the post: