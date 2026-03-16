Man sits on Delhi Metro floor with laptop after getting call from boss: 'Job that doesn't give you freedom'
A Delhi Metro passenger opened his laptop and started working inside a crowded coach after a manager’s call.
A post shared on Sunday showing a man working inside a packed Delhi Metro coach has gone viral on social media, sparking conversations about work culture and hustle in urban India.
The image, shared on X by a user with the handle @kuxh101, captures a crowded compartment of the Yellow Line, where a man can be seen sitting on the floor with his laptop open on his lap while holding a phone in his other hand.
(Also read: Vlogger confronts man for throwing garbage outside Delhi Metro station: ‘Ye dustbin nahi hai yaar’)
According to the user, the man appeared to spring into action after receiving a work call. Sharing the image, the user wrote, "saw this guy in the metro. got a call from his manager and immediately opened his laptop, sat on the floor, and started finishing his work."
The post quickly gained traction online, crossing over 1.6 million views and drawing a flurry of reactions from social media users.
Take a look here at the post:
Internet divided over hustle culture
While some users praised the man’s dedication, others raised concerns about work pressure and boundaries. Many comments reflected a mix of admiration, humour, and criticism.
Reacting to the viral post, one user wrote, "This is dedication at another level. Respect." Another commented, "Or maybe this is what toxic work culture looks like in real life." A third user said, "Job that doesn't give you freedom."
Another comment read, "Manager ne call kiya aur bhai ne turant office bana liya." One user remarked, "This is both inspiring and worrying at the same time." Another added, "People are doing everything just to keep up with expectations."
(Also read: Man openly urinates inside Delhi Metro station, shocking video sparks intense outrage)
Some users also pointed out the broader issue of work life balance in fast paced city environments. "No job should make you sit on the floor in a crowded metro and work," one comment read, while another said, "This shows how blurred personal and professional boundaries have become."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More