‘Delivery till your table’: Food delivery worker casually walks onto Kuwait news set during live broadcast

A surprising moment during a live news broadcast in Kuwait has caught the attention of people. A food delivery worker was seen casually walking onto a TV news set while the programme was being aired live. The unexpected interruption left the anchors visibly confused for a few seconds. A viral clip of a food delivery man walking into a live news programme in Kuwait sparked mixed reactions online.(@ADM_3DM/ X)

The viral clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @ADM_3DM and has gone viral, gaining thousands of views.

“In a bizarre scene! A delivery worker entered the studio during an interview on the Kuwaiti Ishraqah program on the news channel of Kuwait Television,” the caption of the post reads.

In the video, the man can be seen walking across the studio carrying a delivery bag. He briefly looks around, possibly realising he is in the wrong place, before continuing to walk off-camera.

Check out the viral video here:

Many online users were amused by how calmly the man walked in, completely unaware that a live news bulletin was taking place.

The viral clip was then reposted on various social media platforms, and users were quick to share their reactions.

Here's how people reacted to the viral video:

Many social media users found the moment hilarious. Others applauded the anchors for maintaining their composure despite the unexpected interruption.

One of the users, @sanalinstathreads, commented, “He came to deliver food, accidentally delivered nationwide unscripted smile.”

A second user, @tayyeeb_gonna_rise, with a hint of sarcasm commented, “Delivery till your table sir.”

Another user, @darialbader, commented, “Someone was too lazy to meet him at the studio entrance.”

The viral video has sparked mixed reactions online, while many found it amusing and praised the calmness of everyone involved, others questioned how a delivery worker managed to enter a live TV studio so easily.