Dubai delivery driver pushes school bus stuck in the middle of the road. Video of selfless act goes viral

A heartwarming video from Dubai is going viral on Instagram, showing a delivery driver helping a school bus that got stuck in the middle of the road in the neighbourhood of Al Furjan. Kind act of Dubai delivery driver wins hearts online.(Screengrab Instagram/@loaysalimeh)

The viral video, originally posted on Instagram by @loaysalimeh and later shared by several pages, captures the moment a school bus gets stuck and a delivery driver steps out to push it from behind, trying to get it moving again.

“A delivery driver helps the school bus in Al Furjan.” the caption of the post reads.

The video is from Al Furjan, a residential area in Dubai. The driver’s uniform suggests he works for a delivery company.

Many people praised the delivery driver for his kindness and quick thinking. Instagram users called him a "real-life hero" for helping in a situation where most others may have just driven past.

Check out the viral video here:

The video quickly caught the internet's attention and gained over 72,000 views along with several comments.

“Just one of those heartwarming moments.” the caption of the post reads.

Here's how people reacted to this video:

Instagram users praised the delivery driver for his kind and selfless act. Comments under the video called him a “real hero”. Some said it was a simple but powerful reminder that kindness still exists in everyday life.

One of the users, @sheharyarkaleem, commented, “He should be rewarded from government of every step he pushed.”

A second user, @francesscannell, commented, “Bless them for their kind gesture.”

Another user, @travelfamily_dubai, commented, “Hero’s of 🇦🇪”.

The delivery driver’s quick action not only helped the school bus but also reminded everyone that a little help can go a long way.