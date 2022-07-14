Dhanashree Verma dances to Gomi Gomi remix track, Yuzvendra Chahal hearts video

Dhanashree Verma’s dance videos are always fun to watch. Besides sharing various dance routines, she also posts clips that show her taking part in different online trends. In her recent post, she did just that and took part in the Gomi Gomi trend. In the video, she danced to a remix version of the song. Her video received likes from many, including one from her husband and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

“Found this in my drafts,” the choreographer shared along with the video. The wonderful clip shows her standing against a picturesque background. She is seen showing hook steps to the track. The song she danced to is a remix of the track Gomi Gomi with the song Head Shoulders Knees And Toes.

Take a look at the video that may make you want to shake a leg too:

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also prompted people to post various comments. “Outstanding,” posted an Instagram user. “Super,” commented another. “Nice,” expressed a third. “Wow super,” wrote a fourth.