Dhanashree Verma, her mom sing Lata Mangeshkar’s Yeh Dil Aur Unki Nigahon Ke Saye. Watch viral video

Dhanashree Verma is known for her impressive dance moves that leave viewers in awe. But this time, she decided to showcase a different talent - singing! In a recent video she shared on Instagram, Verma beautifully sang Lata Mangeshkar’s Yeh Dil Aur Unki Nigahon Ke Saye with her mom. The video that is going viral has left viewers in awe. It is such that you may even end up watching it on loop. Dhanashree Verma singing Lata Mangeshkar’s Yeh Dil Aur Unki Nigahon Ke Saye with her mother. (Instagram/@dhanashree9)

“Just a lot of love and some harmony,” wrote Dhanashree Verma while sharing a video on Instagram. The video opens to show Verma singing Lata Mangeshkar’s Yeh Dil Aur Unki Nigahon Ke Saye. As the video progresses, her mother joins her and beautifully sings the song. The song sung by Lata Mangeshkar is from the 1973 film Prem Parbat. Jan Nisar Akhtar penned the lyrics while Jaidev composed the song.

Since being shared two days ago on Instagram, the video has raked up more than 9.7 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

“Always best,” posted an individual. Another said, “Beautiful reel.” “Wow,” expressed a third. “Amazing,” wrote a fourth. A fifth commented, “My favourite song.” “Loveable voice,” shared a sixth. Many even dropped love-struck and fire emoticons in the comments section.

