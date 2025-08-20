Doctor sacrifices 4 years for studies, ends up with 65% pay cut: 'Feels like a failure'

A heartfelt post by a doctor on X (formerly Twitter) has gone viral after he opened up about the emotional toll of spending years in academic preparation, only to see a drastic fall in his earnings. The doctor did not seek sympathy but expressed the inner frustration of many in similar situations.

The post has struck a chord with thousands, especially among young professionals and medical aspirants.

“From ₹1.57 lakh to ₹61.3K to ₹54.5K,” he wrote, summarising the trajectory of his monthly salary. “Dropped 2 years for UG, 2 more now. Gave what I thought was my best, yet fell behind even my worst expectations,” Dr Vamsi Krishna wrote.

Read his full post:

The doctor did not seek sympathy but expressed the inner frustration of many in similar situations, “It sucks being stuck despite the grind, knowing you’re capable of more but still falling short. Not for sympathy, but it feels like failure.”

Reactions online

His honest reflection has ignited widespread support online, with hundreds of users responding with encouragement, empathy, and personal anecdotes.

One user wrote, “Please stay strong. I know what it feels like.” Another added, “Degrees are never a measure of one's capability or success.”

A number of responses encouraged the doctor to consider alternative career paths beyond traditional routes like MD or MS. “Say enough is enough. Explore other career paths now. Few years down the line, you’ll thank yourself,” suggested one reply.

Others offered emotional support and practical advice:

“Hang in there. Maybe change the strategy. You can do so much better than this. I have faith in you.”

“This exam is never a judge of your talent or knowledge… Take a few days, gather your thoughts, and look ahead.”

