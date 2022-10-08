Dog adorably sleeps next to a newborn. Video will make you go aww. Watch

For pet owners, the bonding between their children and pets is something to look forward to. People frequently worry about how their pets will react to their newborns. Due to this, parents are always extra careful to introduce their pets to newborns. Many times when Dog meets a newborn, they become attached to and protective of them. This video, shared on Instagram, shows something similar to that.

In a video shared on Instagram by @thebaloghlife, you can see that a father has his sleepy baby on his chest. Right next to the baby, the Dog has kept his head and is trying to sleep with him.

Since this video was shared on the social media platform, it has been viewed 6.6 million times. It also has more than four lakh likes and several comments. One person wrote, "Oh, this just took my breath away. How sweet! Dogs have such a bond with babies. Oh, how sweet. " Another person wrote, "Dog, baby, football, and dad! Looks like a dream" A third person added, "How cute and how beautiful the baby. May God bless you for many years. "She has double protection, daddy and floof," added a fourth.