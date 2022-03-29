Dog holding long stick tries entering through door, fails. Then this happens

Dogs are intelligent beings. Every now and then, videos are also shared online that showcase that amazing nature of the doggos perfectly. Just this this video shared on Instagram that shows what a pooch did when it failed to pass a door while holding a long stick.

The clip is posted on an Instagram page for a few dogs. “When you try and don’t succeed…chew it into a smaller stick! What’s something you’re proud you succeeded at? #TryTryAgain,” reads the cation posted along with the video.

The video opens to show two dogs with one of them holding a stick in its mouth. The dog tries to enter a door while holding the stick but fails. The pooch tries thrice but comes up with the same result. At the end, the doggo does this to make sure that it ends up inside the house with the stick – at least a part of it.

Take a look at the video to see how the dog manages the situation:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 4,200 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Most wrote that they are amazed by the dog.

“The determination is admirable,” wrote an Instagram user. “Haha. Love your perseverance,” posted another. “Great hob sweetheart,” expressed a third. “It’s the effort that counts,” commented a fourth. “Hahahahaha this is epic,” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video of the smart doggo?