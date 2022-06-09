Dog reacts to human sitting beside it and petting a cat. Watch

A video of a dog reacting to its human petting a cat in front of it has created a chatter. Shared on Reddit, the video shows how the dog keeps on looking at its human as they keep on petting the kitty. There is a chance that you will not be able to watch the video just once.

The video opens to show the dog sitting on a couch with its human beside it. The person, who is partially visible, is seen petting a cat. At first the dog just keeps looking at the cat. After some time, it moves a bit closer to the human and starts looking towards them. Take a look at the video to see the dog’s expressions when it still fails to get attention from its human.

The video has been posted about 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 5,600 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“5 minutes after this, doggo had the luggage packed and was waiting by the street for the Uber driver,” joked a Reddit user. “I thought my dog could do the puppy eyes. This one has him beat,” posted another.

There were many who expressed their unhappiness as at the end of the video the puppy doesn’t get any pets. Just like this individual who wrote, “How can you even deny those eyes!” Another commented, “You can see the betrayal in his eyes.. lol poor guy just wants some love. ”

What are your thoughts on the video?