Dog sulks in the corner as pet dad goes out without saying goodbye

Pet dogs never shy away from expressing their feelings when annoyed with their pet parents. This dog named Joey is among them too. A video shows how the pooch sat in a corner with a sad expression on his face after his pet dad went to the office without saying goodbye. The image shows a sulking dog. (Instagram/@joeythepawsome)

The video is posted on the official Instagram page dedicated to Joey. The caption shared adds context to the video. “My wife sent me this video when I went to the office without saying bye to him. And now he is not leaving me when I come back,” it reads.

The video opens to show the forlorn dog sitting in front of a couch. Throughout the video, he keeps looking at the camera in a way that seems like he is sad and sulking. What makes the video even more interesting to watch is the background score Kabira from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Take a look at this video of Joey:

The video was shared last month. Since then, it has collected close to 2.8 lakh likes. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

What did Instagram users say about this dog video?

“Joey, immediately come to Delhi. I work from home,” posted an Instagram user. “Did you excuse yourself from your meeting? Rush to the pet store, and get him some toys/treats. Then come home, acting like it was on purpose to surprise him? Hmm, did ya?” added another. “How could you? That poor sweet baby!” added a third. “I don't know anything, apologise to that kid right now,” expressed a fourth. “Unconditional love,” wrote a fifth.

