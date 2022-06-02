Dog tries to teach toddler how to play and it is adorable to watch

Dogs are such adorable pets and they are also great with kids. Toddlers who grow up with dogs find a really good friend and companion in them. Videos of dogs playing with their human’s babies are always delightful to watch. In a really adorable video posted on Instagram, a dog can’t wait to play with its human’s baby even though it is only a toddler. The video of the dog trying to play with the baby will melt your heart.

The video was posted by the Instagram page Dogs of Instagram one day ago. It has got more than 7.61 lakh views so far. “It has arms why doesn’t it use them?” says the text insert on the video. The video shows the dog, a golden retriever, named Callie trying to play with the baby. The dog places a fluffy toy in the baby’s hand as it wants to play but the toddler is too little to play yet.

“Callie is of the opinion that it’s never too early to start training your humans,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“It’s just laying there doing nothing,” commented an Instagram user along with laughing emojis. “Start ‘em young,” wrote another. “What a smart dog. So sweet. I love this good girl,” said a third.

The video was originally posted on Instagram by the account callieandcharlie_ on March 15 and it has got more than 4,000 views. The dog and the baby live in Ontario, Canada according to their Instagram bio.

What do you think about this dog that can’t wait for its human’s baby to grow up?